Dear Eonni: A fan from India says Kim Ji Won's character from Fight For My Way taught her an important lesson

Dear Eonni: In today's edition, an Indian K-drama fan reaches out to Kim Ji Won and showers the Fight For My Way actress with praises and love.

Kim Ji Won has a number of hit K-dramas to her credit. These include Lee Min Ho led The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun with Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, and Fight For My Way opposite Park Seo Joon. As fans prepare to watch the actress share the screen with Ji Chang Wook in Lovestruck in the City, a fan from India pens a letter to the actress, expressing her love for the star. Barsha Das showered the actress with praises while she revealed a lesson she learnt from her character in Fight For My Way.

Read her letter below:

Dear Kim Ji-won (Eonni)

You have been my biggest impression of life since the day I had watched 'The Heirs'. You have slayed each and every role which you have portrayed and your versatility is praiseworthy. Whether it's a protagonist or an antagonist role your duality and the way you express your feelings through a character has always been the most attractive part of any drama. But the most important part of all is your 'never give up' attitude which is an influence for me. Choi Ae Ra from the "Fight For My Way" has taught me to be positive and to be ready to face all the challenges in my own unique ways and have faith and belief in oneself. Since she had never given up till the very end and eventually succeeded in her life, I am also going to follow my dreams and shall never give up.

I am waiting eagerly for your next drama. I can't keep myself steady 'cause I am sure it's going to be another hit.

Waiting for more of epic aegyo moments. Saranghae! Stay healthy and fit and keep making such great series and movies. Hoping to meet you someday (which is nearly impossible I know). Till then 'Fighting Eonni'!

Last but not the least a big thanks to Pinkvilla for providing such an opportunity to express our love and support for our respective actors/ actresses. Thank you for making it possible for us to express our feelings through this letter.

Love From India.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A fan from India confesses searching for soulmate like Lee Min Ho; Hopes to have coffee with actor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×