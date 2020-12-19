Dear Eonni: A fan from India shares how she admires Park Shin Hye's real life personality inspite of huge fame

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, S.Shameem Banu from India writes a heartwarming letter to Park Shin-hye and shares how the strings of her heart were ringed by The Heirs star. Read her letter below.

Today's sweet letter has been written by S.Shameem Banu from India and is dedicated to Park Shin-hye. In her letter, Shameem gushes about how the 30-year-old actress is a true beauty, inside and out. Read her letter below:

Dear Eonni, Park Shin Hye

I am a big big fan of yours... I started watching k-dramas from Nov 2019, and my second k-drama that I saw was Heartstrings and since then the strings of my heart were ringed by you... I fell in love with your innocence and warm heart in the drama... Even though I don't know Korean language but your expression spoke everything... and your acting makes me understand Korean much faster... From Heartstrings to The Heirs, The Doctors, Pinocchio, You're Beautiful, Flower Boy Next Door, Stairway to Heaven, The Call, #ALIVE, Knowing Bros, Three meals a day, and finally I ended up watching Running Man where you starred as a guest... I saw all the behind the scenes videos of yours and got to know that not only you are good in acting but you are a true warm person in real... I saw your videos of visiting Africa where you shed tears for the dead elephant... You are such a true beauty inside out... I definitely got stunned by you because of your acting but I got inspired by you more as how you are in real... I really liked how you supported Korea in floods, raised campaign for breast cancer and so on... dramas do inspire and give us a lesson.. but what I learned from you is how to stick to humanity inspite of huge fame... love you loads uri shin hye.... and ya thanks to you Shin Hye I also got to watch the most beautiful and healthy variety show Running Man...

Saranghae Park Shin Hye Eonni

Saranghae Running man(somin)

Saranghae Pinkvilla

S.Shameem Banu

India

