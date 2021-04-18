Dear Eonni: A fan from India thanks BLACKPINK for giving her courage, new dance moves and much more

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Najah Mariyam from India writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to the South Korean band BLACKPINK. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to South Korean band BLACKPINK. A fan named Najah Mariyam from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Read her letter below:

Dear Eonni,

I am najah from India, I am here open my whole heart and telling my story how I started to become a blink.it all started when once I got bored and started search for some pop music to cheer up myself.then I found a video in which there was BOOMBHAYAH. Thats when I got inspired and interested in them.and slowly I gradually began fall for them,when I stepped into the k-pop world not only me but ,my all seven little brothers were also with me,I specially thank lisa for making me dance better than ever and jisoo to make me strong,like I mean it like before I would cry even if my mom just shout at me,but now even if my seniors bully me I just become cool as jichu.the other members also inspired me a lot , again and again I thank BLACKPINK for changing my life .

Thankfully,

Najah.

