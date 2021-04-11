Dear Eonni: A fan from India thanks Jun Ji Hyun for being her source of happiness amidst the pandemic

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Arwa Rafie from India writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to the South Korean actress Jun Ji Hyun. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to South Korean actress Jun Ji Hyun. A fan named Arwa Rafie from India reveals why Jun Ji Hyun is her source of happiness in tough times.

Read her letter below:

To Jun Ji Hyun,

Dear Eonni,

I first watched you in, my love from the star and during the tough times of lockdown that became my one and only source of happiness. I haven't seen someone more beautiful than you. Looking at how beautiful, bold and fun-loving you are, you have made my life full of colours. Be it my love from the star, legend of the blue sea or any of your movie you've nailed it all. Thank you soo very much for always smiling and being my inspiration through my tough times. In the future too I'm looking forward to more of your work and I'll love you always. Saranghae unnie.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :PINKVILLA

