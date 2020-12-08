Dear Eonni: A fan from India thinks Eight singer IU is a living angel for her gorgeous looks and angelic voice

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Anjala Rahman from India penned in prose as to how IU aka Lee Ji-eun's soothing voice gives her great comfort every time she listens to it.

Have you ever desired to write a fan letter to your favourite K-drama or K-pop star? Then, Dear Eonni is the place to express your admiration for them. Whether you want to shower love upon BLACKPINK member Lisa's insane rapping and dancing skills or want gush about Seo Ye-ji's terrific performance in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, you can do so with Dear Eonni.

Today's letter is penned by Anjala Rahman from India and is dedicated to multitalented artist IU aka Lee Ji-eun. In her letter, Anjala shared how she got fascinated with IU, especially with her splendid performance in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and her epic collaboration with BTS member Suga, Eight. Read her letter below:

To IU, the sweetest and the kindest person ever.

Eonnie, If anyone was to ask me whether I have seen an angel in real or not, then I will answer that I haven’t seen in real but I know there actually does exist one and that is you, IU eonnie. I wasn’t someone who entered into the K world watching a drama of yours or listening to your song. It was from the dramas that I watched that I heard the name IU first and I was always curious. Who is this IU that everyone is talking about and why is she mentioned in many dramas. I thought you were just a super popular Korean celebrity. Since your name was mentioned equally in both k-pop and k-drama world I couldn’t resist any longer. I went and watched your drama Moon lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and as soon as I completed the very first episode I could understand why people love you. You are the living angel not just because you look like one or because you have an angelic voice. It’s because you are very kind and because of how much you have helped the people around you. I am really proud being your fan. How can someone be so down to earth? You really do deserve all the respect. Your song Eight is my favourite song. Even though I don’t understand the meaning it is a song that has helped me feel so better whenever I was sad and confused. Whenever I hear your soothing voice, it gives me great comfort. You are definitely the best!!

Your personality and the way you have become what you are today has inspired me a lot. Even though I know that this letter might not reach you I am just happy writing it because this would be exactly the same thing every uaenas feel. I just can’t explain how happy and proud I am by being your fan. Your place in my heart is irreplaceable and you will be my forever favourite eonnie. If I could then I would come all the way to South Korea just to meet you. But being a 17-year-old, I don’t think it would be possible any time soon but I will keep my hopes up.

With lots and lots of love.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :Pinkvilla

