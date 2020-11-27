Dear Eonni: A fan from India who adores Lisa hopes that BLACKPINK will come to her hometown Guwahati someday

In the latest edition of Dear Oppa, Layana from India shares her deep admiration for BLACKPINK member Lisa and how she hopes to one day meet her in person, either in India or South Korea.

Dear Oppa is your one-stop-shop to express your love through the power of words, dedicated to your favourite K-drama or K-pop stars. Whether you can't get over BTS member J-Hope's dancing skills or are in awe of Park Seo-joon's acting talent, with Dear Oppa, you can pen down your honest feelings about your beloved stars.

Today's letter chosen has been written by Layana from India who poured her heart out for her favourite idol, BLACKPINK member Lisa. While admiring her dancing and rapping skills, Layana hopes that one day she can meet the 23-year-old rapper in person.

Dear Lisa Eonlnie,

Before starting my letter, I want to share my love for you. I am your greatest fan and I want you to know that I love you so much.

I don't know if this little letter of mine will ever reach you or not, but I do know that deep within my heart, there is a large space for you. So, I'm just hoping someday this will reach you.

I think that you are the best dancer ever. And whenever I hear your rapping, I am just so moved. I never get bored listening to your rapping or seeing you dance. Someday, I want to meet you and I want to ask you how you became a K-pop star even if you are from Thailand. But, seeing you face to face will always be my dream and I will never be able to meet you as I live in Guwahati, Assam, India and you are in South Korea. So, I hope someday you'll come to Guwahati, if that's not possible, then at least I hope you come to Delhi. And you should know that me and my friends are planning that when we grow up since I'm just 12, we'll go on a trip to South Korea and meet you and all the Blackpink members. Hope that day comes soon.

Once again sending you lots and lots of love. And also share my love to my dearest Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé Eonnie.

If you receive this letter, please reply as I will be waiting for your reply my whole life.

And always keep smiling.

SARANGHAE

Your biggest fan

LAYANA

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: BLACKPINK fan reveals how she turned into a BLINK at the age of 9 & why Lisa is her bias

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×