Dear Eonni: A fan from India writes about BLACKPINK being irreplaceable

BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016, with their single album ‘Square One’. The tracks on the single, ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ became BLACKPINK’s first number one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. Since then, the group has gone on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard HOT 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ in 2020.

Today’s lovely letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Akangsha from India, to BLACKPINK. Read their letter below.

Dear Eonni,

This is Akangsha from India. I'm almost 13 and today I'm having the opportunity to express my addiction towards BLACKPINK. I don't know how to start. But, I'm addicted to BLACKPINK’s songs, their funny & emotional moments. I feel that I'm somehow connected to them. When they're emotional, I'm too. They all are the Beauty Queens. The way they dance, sing, rap & their visuals, there's no word to express it. I can just say, that they are perfect, that's it. And no one can replace them.