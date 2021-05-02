Dear Eonni: A fan from Ohio, USA says IU is an angel in human form; Details how her music changed his life

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, Daisha McCutcheon from Ohio, USA writes a sweet and heartwarming letter to the South Korean actress and musician IU. Scroll down to read the heartfelt note.

Read her letter below:

Dear Eonni IU,

I have never really thought of really being a fan of a celebrity. I live in the states and for the most part celebrities don’t think of fans. I’m not really sure what to say. So I’ll just say how I feel. I think IU is an angel in human form. I’m sad to say my first time seeing you was Hotel Del Luna on on the Viki app. Your smile and the energy you gave from that show made me curious so I clicked on your bio. It said that you were a singer/ songwriter. I ended up checking out your music. The first song I watched was eight, I feel like I watched it a thousand times and it really touched my heart. So from there I went to more songs from your albums Palette, Love Poem, Chat-Shire, etc. During this time my parents both ended up in the hospital with COVID. Plus my mom had a stroke/ seizure. And my dad pneumonia. I felt really alone and frustrated. I low key wanted to die. But as I was listening to your music. I felt moved by it, it’s like your voice washed over me. I began feeling better and more alive. I have never been to a concert in my life, I’ve never felt like going to one either but if you have a concert in the future I’m definitely going to attend. Thank you for just being you. Thank you.

P.S I’m also a fan of your bf Yoo In Na, and Seo Ye Ji.

I wish all three of you luck in your up coming roles (movies and TV Shows). Also I look forward to your next album.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

