Dear Eonni: A fan from Paraguay reveals the reasons behind her admiration for BLACKPINK member Rosé

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, a fan from Paraguay reaches out to BLACKPINK member Rosé and expresses her love for the K-pop idol.

A few days ago, BLACKPINK fans were informed about that Rosé would be making her solo debut soon. While YG Entertainment has still kept her solo debut under the wraps, fans are eager to see what the member has in store for the fandom. As fans keep a watch out, a BLINK from Paraguay has penned a sweet letter addressed to Rosé. Liliana Benitez realised that Rosé was her bias from the group as soon as she saw the member. She requested Rosé to never allow anyone to tell her she's not worth it.

Read her letter below:

Dear Rosé,

I know your birthday is coming up but since I live so far away from you, I won't be able to send you a present. Therefore, I'm writing you this letter and praying for you to read this. Maybe it will never happen, but I'll keep my hopes up. I became a BLINK in 2016, but from the first moment I saw you and heard your voice, I knew you would become my bias. I've never felt connected to any other celebrity before, so this is new to me.

Roseanne, I'd like to let you know that your sweet voice has given me peace even when I felt trapped and hopeless. Please don't ever let people tell you that you're not worth it. Because I know you are. Moreover, keep up the good energy Chaeyoung! Keep being the sweet, smart and funny girl! If there's something I admire from you it's your natural sweetness and the kindness you show to BLINKS.

I hope 2021 brings you happiness and success. And please remember that I will always stand by you no matter what.

Happy birthday dear Rosé! You're blooming just like roses.

Forever and Always,

A BLINK and Fansé

BTW: Greetings to Joohwangie and Hank!

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLACKPINK fan from India reveals Jennie taught her an important life lesson

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×