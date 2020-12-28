Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines expresses her excitement over BLACKPINK member Jisoo's show Snowdrop

Dear Eonni: In today's edition, we feature a letter from a fan in the Philippines. She gushes about her love for BLACKPINK member Jisoo while expresses her excitement for her upcoming drama Snowdrop.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is currently working on her upcoming series Snowdrop. The singer steps into the acting shoes for the first time. While Jisoo is working hard for her show, a fan from the Philippines has reached out to the South Korean star and showered her with support. Janjie from the Philippines pens an open letter, expressing her excitement over the upcoming drama while revealing the numerous characteristics that she loves about the singer-actress. Check out the fan's complete letter below:

Dear Eonni

Hi Eonni, I am Janjie from the Philippines, I'm thankful you were born and yet here you are inspiring many BLINK every day. I was fangirling over you through your pre-debut years and till now giving you with my full support and love every day. You have inspired me to be just me because I saw you in your vids acting all-natural and you don't care about anything. I love how you're so carefree and not let others affect you. I love everything about your beauty, your personality, and how you appreciate your fans.

I don't know why you're so perfect but thank God for it. Eonni I would like to thank you how you cleared my depression seeing you makes me happy and your goofy personality makes me laugh. Please always be yourself remember we are here for you Eonni always. The Philippines has your support keep being so damn gorgeous and have a chill vibe. I'm waiting for your drama series this 2021 I am so excited to see you in acting. Keep going up Jisooturtlerabbitkim we love you so much hope this letter gets to you. Hwaiting!

I love you Eonni best of luck and please take care

Sincerely yours,

Janjie Reyes

