Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines hopes to meet IZ*ONE member Yena in seven years time

Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines named Jowella Murla penned a sweet letter addressed to IZ*ONE member Yena.

In our today's edition of Dear Eonni, we've received a letter from a fan of IZ*ONE. A resident of the Philippines named Jowella Murla penned a letter addressed to IZ*ONE member Yena. She recalls watching compilations of the member on YouTube which opened the doors to IZ*ONE. She revealed that every time she watches the group perform, she wants to screen out of sheer excitement. She also said she hopes to meet Yena someday and revealed learning Hangeul. Read her full letter below:

Hi Yena unnie,

I'm Jowella Murla from the Philippines and I am one of a big fans of yours, actually I didn't know IZ*ONE back then but when i saw you on a compilations in YouTube like rapping you're like a monster when you rap and I found it very interesting like I want to stan this group because of their main rapper and actually like literally cute, I left the group I stan I been a fan of them since 2016 but I kind lost it, and I starting to cheer IZ*ONE, IZ*ONE is so passionate in every perfomace and every time I see you performing on stage like I want to screamed all of my voice HAHA, You all always wrecking the stage giving a better performance, I always listened all of your song when I am bored, lonely and sad, and I memorize SOMEDAY and YOU &I, and I need to work hard and study well to graduate on a better school because I want to meet you and I am learning hangeul and I want to go in Korea and I want to meet you after 7 years and have a picture with you and my only wish on Christmas is you all have a happy Christmas and Happy New Year and I'll always supporting you and I will be forever grateful for the existence of the IZ*ONE. I'll be your biggest fan and you'll be my favourite group.

I'm Jowella Murla from the Philippines and I'm also thankful to Pinkvilla for giving us fans an opportunity to present an open letter to our idol and I hope this letter will reach to Choi Yena of IZ*ONE.

