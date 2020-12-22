Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines wants Park Shin Hye to star in a new drama with Jung Yong Hwa

Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines penned a letter to Park Shin Hye. The fan gushes about the actress and her chemistry with Jung Yong Hwa.

Park Shin Hye has been a part of many hit K-dramas. From The Heirs, opposite Lee Min Ho, to The Doctors, with Kim Rae Won, the actress has numerous successful shows under her belt. While fans have their favourites, a fan from the Philippines reveals falling in love with the South Korean actress while watching Heartstrings. In our today's Dear Eonni letter, Candell Abasolo from the country says she's an avid fan of the actress and it was while watching the drama, she fell in love with her.

The fan also revealed that she fell head over heels for Jung Yong Hwa while watching the drama and hopes that the two stars would reunite.

Read her complete letter below:

Dear Eonni,

I am Candell Abasolo, an avid fan from the Philippines. A 36 year old mother of two and watching Kdrama is my stress reliever. I came to admire you even before Stairway to Heaven with your chubby cheeks and a pretty smile. I saw you grow as an actress in your You're Beautiful drama but you know what really caught my heart? It was your drama Heartstrings that made me fall in love with you, both of you.

Yes Eonni, it's not only you but with also Jung Yong Hwa. I really love your chemistry, it's undeniable and felt so real. I grow to be a yongshin fan and seeing you together is making me happy. I found myself smiling everytime I came to rewatch Heartstrings for like a hundred times. It's nearly a decade since the very first episode was aired and I'm still hooked like every time.

Can you make our hearts happy again Eonni? In behalf of yongshin fans around the globe, we want to see you in again another drama with Jung Yong Hwa. I know you both love each other and really good friends, and sometimes we wish for both you to be together in real life. A new drama will definitely be a wish come true for all yongshin fans including myself.

I admire all your projects with other actors you've worked with but Yonghwa is favourite lead actor for you. I hope you could grant our heart's desires. This will be the greatest gift for Christmas for all yongshin fans.

Kamsahamnida Eonni! Take care and always be safe.

Love,

A yongshin fan,

Candz

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A young Sri Lankan fan thanks Lee Min Ho for being a loving idol and kind person

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×