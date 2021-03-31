Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines wishes BLACKPINK’s Lisa a very happy birthday in a unique style!

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Mint from India dedicates her sweet letter to the main dancer of BLACkPINK, Lisa. Read her letter below.

Arguably one of the best female dancers, Lisa’s popularity and recognition knows no bounds. From the main dancer and leader of the group BLACKPINK to being a mentor on two seasons of the Chinese idol group survival show, Youth With You. It’s always fun to watch how a K-Pop lead dancer actually helps and trains others when it comes to choreographies and the show gave BLINKs a chance to see that! Lisa celebrates her birthday on 27th March and just like many fans across the world, here’s one wishing her too!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Mint from the Philippines to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Lisa,

I'm a biggest fan of yours. I'm from the Philippines

Happiest 24th Birthday to you. (I wrote this on the day of your birthday 03-27)

I can’t really find the exact words to express how deeply I was moved by you. You won't be able to read this, but I wanted to take the time to thank you.

Thank you so much for inspiring me. You warmed my heart by just simply being you.

Thank you for your humbleness. It reminds me to stay on the ground.

Thank you for your choice of music. I'm able to hear new songs that I can relate to.

Thank you for working so hard in everything that you do, it inspires me to be the best.

Thank you for spreading happy vibes in whatever you do, it makes me happy too.

Thank you for your love to photography. You make me wanna pursue my first love again.

Thank you for being a ray of sunshine specially on my darkest days.

Thank you for your unconditional love to your family and friends, I realized how I should treasure mine.

Thank you for having a positive outlook in life, it gives me hope that everything will be fine.

Thank you for not giving up on your dreams, I perceived that dreams really do come true.

Thank you for being my happy pill, I'm able to smile whenever I feel blue.

Thank you for allowing us to see the real you, you have influenced my life in such a positive way.

Thank you for being the reason for my everyday happiness.

Thank you for being the best role model.

Thank you for your kindness and compassion, you're such a good person.

Thank you for your advices during interviews, Your words are just as brilliant as you are.

Thank you for saying "Let's enjoy this moment" I am enjoying all of this because of you.

Thank you for saving me from drowning in my own thoughts numerous times.

Thank you so much for being the light whenever I feel lost. You inspire me and make me want to become a better person.

Thank you for healing me. You have no clue how many times you have saved me from my mental breakdowns.

Thank you for adding new meaning to my life.

Thank you for your existence, it makes me want to stay in this journey called life.

Thank you for everything you are.

Thank you Blackpink Lisa

You have such a profound impact on my life that even the 24 thank you isn't gonna be enough.

I don’t know how to properly show my appreciation, but I hope this message is a start. You deserve every "thank you” that we can let out! I really appreciate how you're changing my life.

블랙핑크 리사 사랑해요. 당신의 건강과 진정한 행복을 기원합니다. 계속해서 영감이 되고 여러분 자신이 되어보세요.

항상 당신의 팬이 되겠습니다.

Love, Mint.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

