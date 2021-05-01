Dear Eonni: A fan REVEALS why BLINKS have a hard time when it comes to choosing their bias from BLACKPINK

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Maria dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLINKS' irrevocable admiration for BLACKPINK is always such an adorable sight to witness as the Queens of K-pop also hold their fandom in high esteem. No matter what the odds, the bond between BLINKS and the quartet members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa - is truly unbreakable. Moreover, the love from the loyal fandom is more than justified given BLACKPINK's impressive discography in such a short period of time along with the members' charming personalities.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Maria to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear Eonnies,

First of all, let me make it clear that I don't have any bias. Reason? Everyone is equally amazing that you guys give us BLINKS the hardest time when it comes to choosing a bias!!

I have been a huge BLACKPINK fan for 2 years now. You guys have no idea how much we BLINKS look up to you, admire you...

Jisoo Eonni, you are the most cutest rabbit I have ever seen in my life. Above all, the best all-rounder when it comes to talents. Your clear views about things are something that I admire so much. You inspire me to take strong decisions when needed.

Jennie Eonni, I am convinced that you are the definition of perfection. Whenever you receive hate comments, just remember, there are millions of people whose life would have been hell if it was not for Jennie Ruby Jane, BLACKPINK..Yes...

Rosé Eonni, I seriously doubt that you are that angel who sings in heaven, aren't you? Your dancing is something to behold. BTW, I am now trying to get an Australian accent cuz I like that swag you have when you talk.

Lisa Eonni, above everyone, I have my deepest admiration for you. You had the guts to go to a country that was totally strange to you at that age, strived hard, achieved what you wanted and proved your mettle. I am no one to advice you, but, whenever you receive hate, death threats, think about who you are, what you are. You are the most beautiful women in Asia, you are one of the most influential personalities in the world, you have succeeded in your life. There are billions of people who look up to you, adore you..

I can go on writing for days, but I can't. Love youuuu

SARANGHAE

Yours truly,

Maria

