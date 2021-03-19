Dear Eonni: A fan from South Africa says actress Park Shin Hye is a force to be reckoned with!

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Tumi Ingrid Madimola from South Africa dedicates her sweet letter to actress Park Shin Hye. Read her letter below.

Memories of the Alhambra star Park Shin Hye is one of the most memorable leading ladies in the South Korean industry. From her roles in hit series like Pinocchio, The Heirs and the zombie-apocalypse movie #Alarm, she’s proven her versatile acting skills. Currently starring in the Sci-fi thriller Sisyphus: The Myth, she loves experimenting with roles and we absolutely love it!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Tumi Ingrid Madimola from South Africa to The Heir’s actress Park Shin Hye. Read her letter below:

Dear Park Shin Hye Eonnie

It gives me goosebumps to actually realize that I am penning down a letter to one of my best favourite Korean leading ladies in the acting industry. The first time I got to know there is a country called South Korea with best k-dramas it was through a varsity pal who introduced me to "The Heirs" in 2014. From that moment and going forward I got hooked and started following k-dramas, and you my lovely lady among all you are the one who caught my attention with your versatile acting skills. Eonnie I followed all your dramas & short films and through all of them my only wish is to see a sequel of "The Heirs" and "Doctor Crush". I only see you on the screens, I follow short clips of your award ceremonies, I read through your achievements and biography and I am very impressed with all your work achievements, your work ethics and the manner in which you portray yourself.

My wish and dream is to one day visit South Korea and meet you at a fan-celeb meet up or Eonnie must one day visit South Africa so that I can see you physically or have a direct constant interaction with you. I hope and wish that one day you will do another heart warming projects with Lee Min Ho, Kim Rae Won and Song Joong-Ki because they are my favourite male actors. I will forever support you, I admire your skills, your work, your sincerity and your dressing sense. Keep on shining, never lose hope and always grace us with your beautiful work...forever looking up to you and respecting you because you are a powerful force to be reckoned with, you are an inspiration...keep going and all the best with your future work.

Saranghee Eonni Park Shin Hye

From Tumi Ingrid Madimola., South Africa

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Share your comment ×