Dear Eonni: A fan from Syria reveals how Seulgi’s orange hair in Russian Roulette has her hooked on to KPop

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Amira from Syria dedicates her sweet letter to Red Velvet’s Seulgi. Read her letter below.

Red Velvet has been known as the K-Pop group with incredible hook dances and catchy choruses. They’re the fifth most streamed K-Pop group on Spotify as of February 2020. Seulgi debuted with the group in 2014 and has since a few years been working on solo projects too. Mostly, she’s collaborated with other artists and lent her voice to drama OSTs too.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Amira from India to Red Velvet’s Seulgi. Read her letter below:

Dear Seulgi Unnie,

I have been a reveluv since 2016, all because of you. Ever since your song Russian Roulette dropped, I have been hooked on Red Velvet and you specially! It is one of the most special and unique concepts I have seen in Kpop. You have caught my attention because you fit the concept alot. I usually don't like orange hair, but it looks the best on you. I have struggled with depression alot and I have trouble doing things I like, but seeing you be so talented motivates me to work harder. You are really a gift from god. You have an impressive voice,smooth dance moves, a very warm and bubbly personality, and amazing art and photography skills. Your kindness has its own spark.

Red Velvet is the only Kpop group I have been so hooked on to for years. All having amazing voices and different vibes and that makes the song sound so amazing. Seulgi Unnie, your voice reminded me of honey and calmed me down when I needed it the most. I hope to see more songs from you and Red Velvet. Thank you for being a singer. Reveluvs are waiting for you!

From Amira, a Syrian reveluv.

