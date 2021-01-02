Dear Eonni: A fan from Turkey tells BLACKPINK to never forget the strong bond between them and BLINKS

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Eray Sungur from Turkey shares what she admires individually about each BLACKPINK member - Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo.

Even though it's only been a few years since BLACKPINK made their monumental debut, the popular South Korean girl group have worked their magic over the entire globe with millions and millions of fans under their beloved fandom, BLINKS. Moreover, these fans have stayed with Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo through thick and thin while flooding Pinkvilla's mailbox with sweet words of admiration for BLACKPINK in the Dear Eonni series.

Today's heartwarming letter has been written by Eray Sungur from Turkey to BLACKPINK. In her letter, Eray reveals how Jennie is her favourite member from the quartet and how she considers the members to be like her sisters. Read her letter below:

안녕하세요 BLACKPINK. My name is Eray, I am 19 years old and now I have only one wish, one dream that is to see you, meet and talk to each of you. I am learning to speak Korean by myself at home so that we can speak Korean if we ever meet, and I have learned a few things already. I want to come to South Korea and visit Seoul with you, spend a few days with you, sing songs so much that I wish I could and I wish I could be with you now. I want to come to your concert and watch you from the front so much that I can't tell. I am writing this letter to you from Turkey. I hope one day you will come to perform in Turkey and I can watch you at the front. I live in Ankara, capital of Turkey, for you where you give the first concert in Turkey, Turkey's all over, I'll come to see you come to the concert to Turkey as long as you give. There are millions who love you and supports you in Turkey, Turkey blink. They all love you individually. We would love to host you in our country and we would be honored. I hope someday we met in Turkey. I don't know, will this letter reach you? I hope you will arrive as soon as possible and read as soon as possible. How are you? I hope you are fine. I've been good since I know you. I got to know you with your song HOW YOU LİKE THAT and was very impressed by both your song and your music video. You make really impressive songs and music videos. Thank you all for your efforts. I became Blink about 2-3 months ago and I blinked well, I got to know you all, I love you all, all four members are very different and very special for me, but the one I love the most and feel closest to me is JENNIE. I love you very much, Jennie, because you are very sympathetic and adorable. Your childish gestures and speeches make me laugh and cheer. I like your gestures. I think that's why I feel closer to you. You are one of the reasons I blink. Thanks to you, I blinked. Thank you very much, Jennie. You got lynched for some reason, you got hate comments, you got upset, you cried, but don't be upset after that because there are billions of JENNIE fans who love you and never forget it all on your side. We are with you in your good and bad days and we will continue to be with you. Don't think of any of the bad comments you get, because they are nothing but poor people trying to bring you down from where you came in this life. Do not be bored by reading the comments you have received, do not cry for them and upset yourself in vain. I say these words for Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, never worry about the bad comments or lynchings to you, don't cry in vain, they're just poor people who are jealous of you. You have to stand strong against those poor people, against bad comments and lynchings, because the more you obey and bow to them, the stronger you will strengthen them. YOU ARE STRONG, NOT THEM. You have nobody but you. Whether you fight or argue about anything, never use words that will upset each other. Stand by supporting each other because you are very strong and we are with you. Never forget the strong bond between BLACKPINK and BLINKS, and when you are upset, when you are bored, think about that strong bond because the bond between you and us is stronger and stronger than anything else. We are a family, if you are destroyed, we will also be destroyed, if you are upset we will also be sad, but if you are happy, we will be very happy. If you don't give up, we won't give up. Remember the good days you spent together and get strength from those good days, never forget the strong bond between you. The bond between you, the love is very strong, and nobody has the power to break that bond and destroy that love. You are strong together. You are BLΛƆKPIИK and you are strong as BLΛƆKPIИK. We love each and every one of you. JENNIE I love you too, my favorite member, you are my favorite idol. Your voice is beautiful, you have an extraordinary voice and you dance perfectly, whatever you say. Thank you very much for your effort, and for being strong and not giving up. You are a very strong, smart, intelligent, cute and lovable person. Please stay strong like this, because the stronger you are, the stronger we will be. Now, my favorite color is BLACK. I love listening to the song SOLO so much that I can't tell you. Happy 2nd year of the song SOLO. Many happy years. Hope you will release another solo song one day. I hope I will have the opportunity to talk to you one day and take a picture together, I really want this. I also love you LISA, ROSE, JİSOO. LISA, you dance perfectly. You really were born to dance. You improve every day and you never give up. This is a beautiful thing and I really thank you for that. ROSE, you are the most emotional and cutest member of the group. You cry immediately, but when you cry, you become so sweet and cute. Tears of happiness suit you very well. You have the best voice of the band and your vocals are awesome. I really admire both you and your voice. Never give up and always try to be strong because you are a strong and sweet girl. Thank you for everything. JISOO, you are the elder of the group, the older sister, the unnie. You are my sister as well as the sister of the group. I don't really have a sister, but you are like my sister. I feel so close to myself. JENNIE, LISA and ROSE are like my older sisters. I see you all as my sister. You help everyone a lot and do your best to keep them motivated. If necessary, you have difficulties for them, you do it for them, for the group and for us. Thank you very much indeed. I cannot thank you enough. You are an expert in English. You have very good English. I think you are very good at this. You are a sweet and lovable person who loves food or even falls in love. Nobody can beat you about eating. Your voice, your extraordinary movements, your speech, your smile, your dance, is perfect. I greet you all respectfully. Pay close attention to yourself, your health, never get depressed in any way. Never give up and always be strong because you are your strong girls. I hope you receive this letter and read it. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BLACKPINK I hope we can meet one day.

사랑해 제니, 지수, 로제, 리사

ERAYCAN SUNGUR

만나요 BLΛƆKPIИK

TURKEY / 터키

