Dear Eonni: A fan was inspired by Kim Tae Ri’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ character Na Hee Do

South Korean actor Kim Tae Ri is best known for her roles in the movies ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Little Forest’ (2018), ‘Space Sweepers’ (2020), and the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018). Most recently, Kim Tae Ri starred in the tvN drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ as a fencing star, Na Hee Do, alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, and received immense love for her role.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan to Kim Tae Ri. Read their letter, below.

Unni (Eonni),

You have worked hard. I was really inspired by your character in the drama. You perfected the role in such a way that I believed you were really Na Heedo, you really have Na Heedo's energy. I also liked your chemistry with the other actors, it was a excellent blend. It must have been difficult acting since Heedo has diverse sides, I appreciate you. I really became interested in fencing after watching the series. I also liked how Na Heedo was motivated to catch upto her rival's level and even was able to beat her even at difficult times. I also liked how Heedo was not affected by others’ opinions and strived for her dreams and it made me also want to be brave and achieve my goals. Through this work, I found a talented actor like you. Even though I regret that I found you late, I will continue to support you. I wish for your happiness and health.

One of my favorite quotes: “I’m going to give my all tomorrow. But you’re not the reason why I’m going to give my all. I’ll give it my all for myself. Because only I know how hard I’ve tried.” - Na Heedo