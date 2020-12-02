Dear Eonni: A fanboy from India sends love to IU Noona; Says 'Above The Time' pulled him out of depression

Dear Eonni: A fan from India pours his heart to IU. The fanboy reveals he wants to be her "small chingu."

Our hearts flutter as we receive letters from fans addressing their Eonnis. For the unversed, Pinkvilla has been featuring letters written by fans addressing their favourite female K-pop idols and Korean actresses. Today, we've received a letter from India from an IU fanboy. 17-year-old Chaitanya writes he's IU's "biggest fan in India" and hopes to be her "small chingu". He also writes that he hopes to listen Above The Time live in a concert for the song helped him during his difficult phase.

Read his letter below:

Dear Ji Eun Noona,

My name is Chaitanya, a 17-year-old genius residing in India. I'm a k-pop fan for two years and you're my favourite female idol of all time. I consider you as my role model.

Why I consider you as my role model because despite undergoing so many struggles, you craved your path so beautifully that now, you're the of the most loved women of the World.

Your melodious voice not only heals me from my mental scars but also activates my brain to secrete endorphins to make me happy for the rest of my day.

The first time I met Noona was in Hotel Del Luna, as Jang Man Wol, the sassy woman and fell for you at that same moment. Then, I started checking your songs. Your every work is appreciative and unique.

With time, as much as I got to know about you, eventually, I started falling for you. I started to text you on Instagram advising you to take care of your health, a little present on your birthday, etc but of course, you won't get the time to check it. I also started learning Korean so I can communicate with you effectively when I'll meet you.

I would like to say proclaim that I'm your biggest fan in India. I wish I could also be her "small chingu". In my lifetime, I want to hear "Above the time" while being in your concert because it was the song which pulled me out of my loneliness and depression.

Lastly, I want you to stay healthy and safe. Don't overwork or overstress yourself. Give yourself time to explore yourself. Don't hesitate to have a plump meal instead of instant ramyeon.

P.S. I want to eat ramyeon with you (just kidding)

Lots of love (from my sincerest heart) and from India. Saranghae Noona

Your dearest fan,

Chaitu

(Please feature my letter so my IU Noona gets a chance to know that I exist)

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

