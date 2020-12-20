Dear Eonni: A fanboy from India shares his journey of becoming a BLINK; Reveals being drawn to Lisa

Dear Eonni: In today's letter, a fan from India reveals how he crossed paths with BLACKPINK and why he's drawn to Lisa.

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl K-pop group in the world today. While the group's fandom, BLINK, is spread across different countries, members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa have fans from all age groups and genders. One such example is our today's Dear Eonni letter. A fanboy from India, Gautham Harish, writes to us about his love for BLACKPINK. He recalls his introduction to the group and reveals that he is drawn to Lisa in particular. Read his letter below:

Dear Eonni,

Gautham Harish from India here. I got to know about BLACKPINK by a friend. Once when I visited her house she was doing some random shooting stuff saying Du Ddu Du Ddu, I thought she was crazy and stuff but, I went home and searched for that song. What a surprise the music killed me, I am a great music fan, when I heard that song I didn't even care what I understood, the only thing I cared about was "what a voice, what a nice song". Then I started to listen to all the song and started to watch their diaries. And guess what I even tried to learn Korean. But it didn't help a lot, I have all the songs in my playlist. The only voice which made me feel amazing was Lisa's voice, it was sooooooo good. I have a drawing of her. I have been a k-pop fan or BLACKPINK fan for 2 years now, I didn't even care about time, I woke up 5 in the morning to watching "THE SHOW". I waited for an opportunity like this yea I got this now I'm using it, I hope you read this the only Eonni I think is cute is Lisa. Stay safe BLACKPINK.

HUGS AND KISSES

From a BLINK

Gautham Harish

