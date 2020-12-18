Dear Eonni: A fanboy from the Philippines admits dreaming about marrying IU; Hopes to meet her in 10 years

Dear Eonni: A fan from the Philippines reaches out IU and pours his heart in an open letter. The actress is currently involved in Dream, with Park Seo Joon.

Lee Ji Eun aka IU has a number of hit tracks and TV series under her belt. The gorgeous South Korean star was seen shows like Hotel Del Luna, which continues to draw more and more audience. As fans prepare to watch her in Dream, opposite Park Seo Joon, a fan reached out to the starlet, via our Dear Eonni special, confessing his love for her. Cliff Brian Jacob from the Philippines writes about crossing paths with IU via the TV show and admits to dreaming of marrying her.

Read the fanboy's letter below:

Hi Ji Eun, I'm Brian from the Philippines who is crazy for dreaming of marrying you and live a happily ever after just like in fantasies. I guess this will be just a fantasy of mine for I am just 16 years old and I think it is more appropriate if I call you sister with this great age gap. I first met you at the cellphone screen of my classmate who is watching Hotel del Luna and it is so hilarious because it is a kissing scene in episode 4. It's funny knowing a fine lady in her kissing scene, and after that scene, I've seen your face and was mesmerized by its cuteness and nobleness in its own way. That time I am caught into that drama and it's purely because of you and the drama is also interesting, to be honest. Well, I'm not a guy who watch dramas often even Filipino dramas and just play and play and play in my mobile phone but you've converted me in a glimpse of an eye. As I've returned from school I immediately search for things about you in net and found out that you're a singer. Your angelic voice brought me to heaven especially Bleuming that I listen and sing the whole time even my lyrics are messed up. Also, your latest song Eight, makes me reload youtube almost 20 times in a minute while watching the 59 in the clock to become zero just to see your music video as soon as it's released. My classmates are getting annoyed with me because almost all the time I jam in your music even in public. But what really got my attention is your big heart, you help many people, the children, the aged and the very latest one as what I've known a donation for COVID-19. As time goes by, I got crazier about you, but I'm not a stalker and greatly respects privacy. Sadly I'm poor and don't have money to support you as of now but I promise I will strive hard to become rich and to support the people in need and forever to be your super fan whatever happens. I'll learn hangul and I hope we'll see each other in 10 years.

I'm Cliff Brian Jacob from the Philippines I'm also thankful to Pinkvilla for giving us fans an opportunity to present an open letter to our idols. Thank you very much, I hope this letter will arrive at the sight of my beloved Ji Eun.

