Dear Eonni: A fanboy from Singapore pens a heartwarming letter to the Noonas of GFRIEND

In today's edition of Dear Eonni, we've received a letter from a fanboy in Singapore. The fan, Josh Chan, wrote a letter to the members of the K-pop group GFriend. He revealed that he has been listening to K-pop music since 2009 but none of the groups has drawn him with such passion as GFriend has. He goes on to gush about each member of the group and confesses he's proud Buddy (name of the fandom). Read his complete letter below:

Dear Noona,

This is Josh Chan from Singapore, a proud Buddy. I remember first listening to Rough when it first came out, and I was immediately turned into a fan. The emotions portrayed in the music videos, the lyrics of the songs, connected to me as I watched the music video. I've been listening to Kpop since 2009, with the release of Gee of SNSD. Though I've been listening to Kpop for a long time, none of the groups I've listened to got me as passionate as I am about GFriend. Sowon, the amazing leader and Mom of the group, always taking care of every one of the members. Yerin, the energy and life of group, always bringing smiles to their faces. Eunha, always being the cutie in the group, though she wants to be sexy, she ends up being even cuter. Yuju, the weirdest amongst all of them, who makes the members worry with her sense of direction, or rather that lack of. SinB, the Queen of dance and savage, always teasing the rest of the members. Last, but definitely not the least, Umji, the purest maknae who has the best interests of the members before her own. Not only do these girls produce good music, the love and care they have for one another, and their fans, and made them a group I'll always remember. I am proud to be a buddy, and I always will be. Hwaiting GFriend! You'll always have a Buddy in me.

