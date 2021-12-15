Dear Eonni: A Filipino BLINK dreams of the day she can meet BLACKPINK and attend their concert

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Jennelyn from Philippines to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear:BLACKPINK

Hi im jennelyn Gojo Cruz Macandog and i am from the philippines i am an simple girl from cebu city, province of philippines i been fan of the four of you since i was at 6 grade i was always dreaming to meet the four of you,well im not that rich or have a lot of money like other blinks and they can buy a merch or go to your concerts and met you in person im in 9 grade now and still dreaming to meet the four of you i been learning korean or hangul because i wish someday that i will meet you and i can talk to the four of you i been know you since 4years i study and found what kind of color you guys like what flowers you guys want and when the four of you born, i been following the four of you in instagram but im not that famous to have a lot of followers and i dont have a carriage to send a message or dm to four of you so on this letter i wish pinkvilla will be the way to met you i been wondering what if i meet you how would it feel be, maybe i would cry on joy or gonna jump because of happiness i think it would be mix emotions i been always want to be updated to all kind of song that you guys going to realesed i been waiting for a while for your first kdrama kim jisoo, i will gonna watch it im so happy for you im also want to know if you guys are fine,if you guys are safe this letter i wish that you guys can read it and you will know how much you really meant to me how you guys imfluence me and thought me a lot of things that i would bring until i die and i want you to know that im a big fan of yours and i will be blink forever i will be and gonna be blink on the rest of my life i would be honor if you guys can read this letter from me. and know how much i love you guys and i will love you and will stay in my heart foreever and you will know how much i appriciate the four of you giving love and carrage to all people and teenager like me,again this jennelyn your big fan thet will always love you... I LOVE YOU BLACKPINK..SARANGHEYO EONNIES...MAHAL KO KAYA

From:Jennelyn Macandog, from philippines

Also Read: NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TWICE shatter multiple records on Billboard and Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name, country, IG handle and Twitter handle. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.