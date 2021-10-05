Dear Eonni: A Filipino fan is grateful to Bae Suzy for inspiring and encouraging her through her dramas

Bae Suzy is a singer, actress and model. She was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. Bae Suzy later made her debut as an actress with television series Dream High (2011), and has gone on to appear in series such as ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Vagabond’ (2019) and ‘Start Up’ (2020). She made her film debut in ‘Architecture 101’ (2012). Since her successful film debut she has been hailed as "The Nation's First Love" in her home country.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Angela Nilima from The Philippines to Bae Suzy. Read her letter below.

Dear Ms. Bae Suzy (my idol)

Thank you for inspiring me, I am from the Philippines.

I always watching k-drama and your my bias in MissA

I am very thankful to my big brother because I can't watch K-dramas if he doesn't pass a kdrama on our hard drive.. Sorry if my grammar is wrong because I Don't know how to use English correctly..

I just want you to know that you're my idol because you're so beautiful, cute, cheerful, and friendly..

Please reply to me if you read this.

Thank you for inspiring me.

I am very thankful because God gave you to make people happy and to make me happy.

I hope I can meet you. I know I am too young because I am only 14 years old to write this letter.

Goodluck and keep safe always...

Please reply to me if you read this.

SARANGHAE EONNI

From your biggest fan,

Anna Angela Nillama

