Dear Eonni: A Georgian BLINK beautifully describes the best qualities of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Nino Petriashvili from Georgia to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hello. I am Blink. Girl from Georgia. I am 14 years old. I love Blackpink so much. I want to talk about them.

Jisoo - Jisoo, is so beautiful. I think she is most beautiful girl in South korea. Also she is so talented. Her voice is so deep and beautiful! She can rap, like a professional. So please YG give her a position.

Jennie - Jennie, is a female rap monster. I love her rap skills. It is always best. I hope she will rap faster than DU DU DU DU in next comeback. Also, she have so beautiful strong voice. She is so hot dancer. People call, her " Lazy " but she is not. They don't know that Jennie have leg's problem. So she can't dance always anergy. Don't worry Jennie Blinks love you!

Rosé - Rosé is my bias. Her voice is amazing, sweet, beautiful, stable... she has a golden voice. Also, her dancing is amazing. She is one of the best lead dancers in kpop. She is so talented. She can play guitar and piano. I love her so much.

Lisa - Lisa is a dance machine. She is the best female dancer in kpop. Her skills are always killing me. And her rap? She can rap like a main rapper. She is awesome. I love it!

BLACKPINK, as a group, is best for me. They have the best music. They are the best girls.

B L A C K P I N K IN BLINKS AREA!

Also Read: BLACKPINK Lisa’s debut solo album 'LALISA' achieves THIS milestone on Gaon Weekly Chart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.