Dear Eonni: An Indian BLACKPINK fan pens a letter to reveal she became a BLINK thanks to Jennie

After Dear Oppa, Pinkvilla rolls out Dear Eonni wherein we will feature letters to female K-pop idols and K-drama actresses. We kick off the edition with a letter from an Indian BLINK to BLACKPINK.

If you have been diligently been following Pinkvilla, you would have come across our Dear Oppa segment. For the unversed, the special featurette presents a letter from fans addressing their favourite Oppa. While our mailbox is filled with fan letters for the beloved Oppas, our hearts flutter every time we come across letters for the women. So, we decided to roll out Dear Eonni to feature letters from fans for the ladies! We kick off this edition with a fan letter from India, expressing her love for BLACKPINK.

Sanjana pens a letter to the all-girl group, expressing her love for the members. She goes on to reveal how she became a BLINK thanks to Jennie. Read her letter below:

Hi, I am a BLINK, it has been a few months since I became one, but really I think that if I continue like this, I am gonna become mad for you... my first song was 'Kill This Love' but past then I was not a blink. Majorly I became a blink because of Jennie. She is very cute, have childish behaviour but she actually changes in some songs like a badass female with the best raping style. I am not Korean and don't know how to speak Korean but I swear that I just mimic the words of your song without even understanding it. From past few days I have also started to learn Korean of my own, so I have learned some common words in Korean... I can't express my love for you. I just want to meet u, want to befriend with you, but I know that it will happen only in my imaginations. A few weeks ago I found that there are many anti blinks who say that you Jennie is very lazy and have a bad attitude, but then I found out that you had an accident with your ankle and is unable to perfectly dance and it's okay for me. I don't think so that you have a bad attitude at all.... just ignore all the hatred you get and just remember the blinks love. I am not sure if this will get to u or not but I am writing it like insane because this time have the slightest hope that I will be able to connect to you as I am a 16-year-old girl and I can't come to Korea on my own for next 7-8 years and I also have no hope that you will show up in my country and even if you hold a concert here I have no hope that my parents would allow me to go.... so all I can do is wait for your reply, even if this can't reach you

You will always be in my heart where no one can take your place...

Don't think that I love BLACKPINK only because of you but also the other members, Lisa a very funny and badass female, Jisoo full of joyness and an expert in English and Rosie a super sweet and a girl with the best voice...

Saranghea jennei, jisoo, lisa, rose

Blackpink

Sanjana

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

