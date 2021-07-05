Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK admires BLACKPINK and wishes to meet them in person

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Ashvika from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK Jisoo. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK has BLINKS in every corner of the world but India has a special affinity to the group. Most Kpop lover’s favorite girl groups end up being BLACKPINK and for very good reason- their personalities off and on stage. Through their vlogs, variety shows or even their Netflix documentary, BLINKS were able to understand the girls better and how they work really hard behind the scenes. Seeing such hard work and perseverance, young girls like the BLINK today are inspired and it gives them the courage to pursue a life they’d want for themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Ashvika from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear eonni,

I am Ashvika Jain from Delhi. I am 11. I just became a blink in January 2021. I really love all of your songs a lotttt!I really like all your personalities. Jennie you look like you could kill someone but you are soooooo sweet. And I love your dancing Lisa.And rosé I am also a big foodie like you and I absolutely love Jisoo’s voice.I really want to see a live concert of yours and meet you and by your official light-stick but I am a Indian blink and live in India so I doubt all of my dreams will come true .please come to Delhi in India and hold a concert and fan meet and please ship light-stick to India as well.

XOXO

Ashvika Jain

