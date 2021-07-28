Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK admires BLACKPINK’s LISA as a performer and role model

It’s no secret that LISA is an extremely talented performer and her stage presence is enchanting- she keeps the focus on her every single time. Her unique rapping tone, exceptional dancing skills and amazing facial expressions help her adjust to any concept to perfection. She has even mentored on a show or two and it showed her attitude towards her profession.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vidhi from India to BLACKPINK's LISA. Read her letter below.

By vidhi pandey age 14 year from India to LISA (LALISA MANOBAN) unnie.

Hi, I am BLINK and I love to see your dance unnie, it looks like a blessing given to you. I am interested in kpop and I love your song the first I saw your boombayah in that your moves were AWESOME!! and your rapping on another level. It can't be explained although I don't know korean language but I always listen to you. I like to be as you, you have given a new look in my eye about dance. Whenever I see you I feel like I should be the next k pop idol , you gave me a role model to be yourself. I hope you will visit India also and have a concert with other members. Whenever you feel alone just remember we are for you.. BLINKS

SARANGHAEYO

Also Read: Dear Eonni: A teen BLINK from India says BLACKPINK member Lisa is her 'inspiration in every way'

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.