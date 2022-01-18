Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK became a bigger fan of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo since her debut in ‘Snowdrop’

BLACKPINK are known to be a unique group as the group consists of 4 girls from different walks of life, personality and responsibilities. Jisoo is considered the unofficial leader by the fans as the group has no official leader but since Jisoo is the oldest and is also a very determined person. Jisoo debuted later than the average K-pop idol which allowed her to enjoy her younger years unlike her members who started training at a young age and missed out on many normal aspects of being a teenager. Jisoo fills in as their dependable ‘eonni’ and the rest of the members leave their worries and concerns with her. Many BLINKs, like the one today, feel the same.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Khushnoor from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Jisoo(from Blackpink)

If it's million to one,Jisoo is going to be that one.I am so grateful to have come across you,Jisoo and my life seems so magical since then.I adore you so much that it's just indescribable.I really want to say that your deep voice makes my heart flutter.I really enjoy watching you play video games.I am such a huge fan of your personality. I appreciate you so much for how you never show your emotions to others just so that you won't make them feel bad but the way you portrayed Young-Ro,I've become even bigger of your fan.

I wish you all the best for your future and I hope that you have a great acting career ahead

SARANGEHYO JISOO

From Your one of the biggest fan,

Khushnoor(From India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.