Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK believes that BLACKPINK is an ‘inspiration to all the girls with big dreams’

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Hiya Singh from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

I'm HIYA , an INDIAN BLINK , Sending You LOADS OF LOVE AND GOOD WISHES. I became a BLINK in the middle of 2020 and I have no words to describe how much I love and admire you all. Even my MOTHER is enchanted by your BEAUTY and TALENT. Whenever I feel low, I just play your MVs and Start Dancing to The Beats and remember My Favourite Line from 'THE LOVESICK GIRLS' i.e. YEAH , WE WERE BORN TO BE ALONE. BUT WHY WE STILL LOOKING FOR LOVE. YOU ARE AN INSPIRATION TO EVERYONE OUT THERE, ESPECIALLY GIRLS WITH BIG DREAMS IN THEIR EYES AND HOPES IN THEIR HEART MAKE THEIR DREAM COME TRUE. Hope You Read this QUEENIES and BEST OF LUCK FOR ALL YOUR UPCOMING PROJECTS

HIYA SINGHA

INDIA

