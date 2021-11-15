Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK calls BLACKPINK her ‘safe and happy place’

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own the ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Vaishnavi from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Blackpink,

It took almost three months for y'all to release the movie in India. Finally, yesterday I watched it. You guys are such badass women with charm that can make anyone fall for ya. You guys gave me hope for my future. Your songs, your lyrics have that energy and that power that can make me feel those emotions, even though I've not experienced it yet. I don't understand Korean, but I understand your songs, I feel them. As the cliche says, music has no language. That hardwork and effort you put into creating great music is remarkable. Also the reality shows and documentary films, I watch whenever I'm down. You guys are indeed my happy place. Your stage presence, I wish I could witness it live. I became a blink, this year in July. I came for Jennie, but stayed for all of you. My first ever Blackpink song is kill this love. Lisa, I always relate to her and I always root for her in every game y'all play, and I feel bad, when she loses, it feels like I've lost. Lili, your long awaited solo was finally released, and I danced with joy. I wish I could just hug you. You rap and dance like a dream. Your aegyo makes my heart flutter. I cut bangs because of you. Just can't stop humming money. It's stuck in my soul. Rosé my cute chipmunk. Your blown cheeks when you are eating are simply adorable. Your accent is to die for, and your unique voice, and when you take that high note is beyond the world. The cute things you do, which we make memes of your expressions are funny which makes me laugh hard. Jisoo, you are the funniest. I love it when you give other members Nicknames. Eagerly waiting for snowdrop to release. Can't wait to see actor Jisoo. I love the way you speak in English. Jichu, I live for your one liners.

Jennie, my ultimate bias and my girl crush, the first member I noticed. My rapper Jennie, words will fall short, if I talk about how much I love and admire you. Our savage queen. I listen to your solo everyday. Your stage presence and charisma is heavenly. You are a fairy who deserves only love. I hate it, whenever I see the most hated K-pop idol and your name in it. Jennie? Really? How can someone hate you? You are my world. Nini you are the cutest person I've ever seen. Blackpink, all the blinks wish to meet y'all in person, so do I. Just seeing you guys makes me happy. I smile and laugh all the time while watching y'all. Please come to India for concert. Indian blinks have waited long enough. I love the way you guys always support each other. Y'all stay far away from your families and only have each other to emotionally rely upon, makes me cry. Lisa, I hope you meet your mom soon. I love your friendship.

It feels like you guys have become my family now. Jennie takes care of your health and doesn't overwork. We want you safe and sound. Lisa eats well, we can see your ribs. Sorry if that offends you. Rosé stays strong and keeps entertaining us, and Jisoo, you can express your emotions by crying sometimes. All the best for your debut in acting.

Finally to all the indian blinks, we can do it. Let's bring blackpink to India. You guys know the power of our number. Let's trend them on twitter.

Lots of love and good wishes to Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie.

From,

Blink,

Vaishnavi

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.