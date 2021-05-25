Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK calls BLACKPINK’s Rose an angel and a role model; Thanks her for inspiring her

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Navjot from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK’s vocal and visual Rosé needs no introduction. Especially after her face standing 150 feet tall at Tiffany & Co.’s tower in the US. She made her mark in the global fashion industry by becoming the global ambassador of the premium American luxury brand. She also has been making headlines about her debut solo ‘On The Ground’ breaking records after records and charting on top.

Her single ‘On The Ground’ recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming the K-Pop solo artist with the fastest debut song to reach the milestone!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Navjot from India to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. Read her letter below.

Dear Rosie eonnie,

You are so beautiful, cute and innocent. Like an angel and your angelic voice I can't forget never ever in my life. Once I listened to your songs. After that I started singing. I wanna tell you that you are my role model.

I really wish to meet you someday. I am working hard so that I can become famous and meet you and tell the world that you are my role model.

Eonnie when ever I am sad I always watch your videos and listen your songs, you make me feel happy. People say that angels don't exist but that's wrong because for me you are my angel.

Eonnie, I am also trying to learn Korean so that I can understand your Korean songs easily.

You always make me smile eonnie.

Saranghae Rosie eonnie.

Thank you for the inspiration, Rosie eonnie.

Saranghae once again

Navjot

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

