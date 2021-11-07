Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK describes how BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her more confident

Over the past few weeks, we've received letters from different parts of the globe addressed to numerous K-pop girl groups and their members. If you have been following the series, you would have seen letters addressed to members of Red Velvet, MAMAMOO and TWICE. Today, we feature a letter from a fan addressed to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. A fan named Divya Singh from India reveals how she got inspired by K-pop.

Dear Lisa unnie,

Thier are no words to describe that how you helped me. I was very shy before to perform singing and dancing Infront of people even in front of my family. After I saw your group and especially you I became very confident. Now l have to perform on stage. Thanks for help. You all were my gift for me from you and my life. Bye for now.

From Divya Singh

