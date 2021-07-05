Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK explains how BLACKPINK's Jisoo is her inspiration and role model

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Anushka from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK Jisoo. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK is known to instill confidence in their fans and this BLINK feels the same. Being a role model is not easy, yet by living their lives in their own way, they are able to inspire many other girls to be confident in themselves and be able to live however they please. Through their songs, meaningful messages and performance, they are able to express their true nature and which is why they are known as one of the best Kpop girl groups in the world. There is a lot to learn from them as young adults and the fact that many BLINKS take up learning a new language or pursue an artform because of the inspiration they receive from the girls is a lot of pressure but rewarding at the same time.

Hi Jisoo Eonni!

I am Anushka from India.

You are my bias BLACKPINK. I just love you so much. Like, how can someone not fall for your Beauty? You are the most angelic person I've ever seen. And the thing I want to say to you is you are my inspiration! You taught me so many things. And the main two things are that you taught me never give up, and second is that stay strong. As you are the eonni of BLACKPINK, you care for other members, you encourage them whatever they do. You comfort them when they cry. That shows your love toward Jennie eonni, Lisa eonni and rosè eonni. And you never gave up on anything. You encouraged me to learn Korean, as English is not your first language, you try hard to learn English. And you are my role model for trying new languages. Hope you will see my letter. And yes, I am really excited for snowdrop and you solo!

Bye eonni, love you infinity

