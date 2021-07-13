Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK expresses her favourite qualities in each of the BLACKPINK members

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Devyangana from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

As a world renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK has a lot of influence in the world, especially amongst BLINKs and yet, they are able to use that influence for good. Many fans, in order to understand the members’ conversation, learn Korean and that helps them learn a new language, a new culture and that helps them understand the world a bit better. Each member has a purpose that they pursue as an idol, artist and influencer. Their differences are always appreciated by BLINKs, especially the one who wrote this letter today.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Devyangana from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Hey this is Devyangana Kishore a BLINK from India. You might remember me from one of the letters I wrote for Jennie eonnie of BLACKPINK. Today I'd like to say something about the whole of BLACKPINK, the people who inspire me most.

I'd like to start with jisoo eonnie. Jisoo eonnie is a sweet but a bit of a scary person as I know, she doesn't know much English but she's great enough to be crowned queen of k-pop. She is a person who can achieve what she determines and may I add she is pretty enough not only to be crowned Miss Korea but even Miss universe.

And here is Rosé eonnie. Whether it be Rosé, Roseanne or Park Chaeyoung, she is a sweet and innocent person who deserves love. I honestly don't understand why yg entertainment won't let you write your own songs because I know that if my dear Rosé eonnie wrote a song it'd be a hit. Your sweetness, innocence and beauty have something that no one else does. You are someone who can do anything you want.

Jennie eonnie is a person that is cute, innocent, sweet maybe just maybe a bit sassy but you never know when that sass will turn into cuteness. Your vocals and rap take me to the end of the world and if I do say so myself I am in love with you not only you all four of you guys but you have a charm that stole my heart at the first moment I looked at you. I honestly don't get why people call you lazy, you are a sensitive angel who doesn't deserve this hate and the world doesn't deserve you.

Last but not least is Lisa eonnie. Your dance and rap is something that the world can't forget, I wish that if the world comes to an end, the people would still remember the dancing and rapping. May I add that the maimitankha you taught the guys in Thailand is a classic. You are beautiful, sweet, cool, and a lot more that I can't even begin to describe so I'm just gonna end here but the last thing that I will say about is that you cannot never be defeated.

BLACKPINK is someone I'd be happy to meet even if I'm dying an hour after so I'd just love to meet you. So, for god's sake just come on a tour to India and I'll meet you and in case you do come to Patna I'd like you to come over to my house and have some of the paneer chilli and parathas my mom makes cause they're off the hook.

Sarhange and kamsahamnida

Sending love,

Devyangana Kishore

Patna, Bihar, India

Also Read:WATCH: BLACKPINK releases MV for ‘Lovesick Girls’ Japanese version

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×