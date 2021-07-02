Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK expresses her gratitude towards BLACKPINK for instilling confidence through their

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Bhoomi from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Firstly, I'm thankful to Pinkvilla for providing such a platform to all the people who wanted to express their feelings to their most loved artists. I love BLACKPINK. The first song I heard of theirs was ‘How You Like That’ I personally feel that the thing which makes BLACKPINK such an amazing group is that all four of them come from different parts of the world and each of them has a different colour in themselves and that's why they shine soo brightly and are loved by many many BLINKS all around the world! Whenever I hear them, I totally turn into a joyful person and be just myself. After hearing their songs I started to express myself very well and BLACKPINK never failed to build my confidence level. Each of every songs of theirs from ‘Bombayah’ to Rose's ‘On the Ground’ boosts some special power in me. I just wanna say one thing to them, don't focus on the haters because there are many more BLINKS to support & love u guys and stay the same and rule over the music world like how you have been doing till now. I love each and every member from the bottom of my heart and wish them all the happiness. My one wish is that at least once in my life I attend their concert, buy their merchandise and even attend their fan-sign meetings. So, I request them to not disband another 10years!

BLACKPINK is incomplete even with the absence of any one member. I congratulate BLACKPINK for their successful 5YRS!!! I wish all the best for BLACKPINK-THE MOVIE.

Jisoo + Jennie + Rose + Lisa = BLACKPINK

Hwaiting BLACKPINK!

Saranghae

Bhoomi ~ BLINK from India

