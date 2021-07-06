Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK expresses her love for BLACKPINK and admires their passion and hardwork.

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Sanjana from India dedicates her sweet letter to the BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK has been around for almost 5 years now and they have made quite an impact on the Korean as well as the international music industry. The impact is not only because they create foot-tapping music but also because the members are unique. They do not blend into each other but rather, they stand out and have individuality. Jennie is known for her visuals and fashion sense, Lisa is known for her dancing and strong rapping skills, Rosé is known to have a soft personality and vocals with a lot of emotions and Jisoo is known as the dependable leader. They bring their experience from their walks of life and use it as a creative tool to produce great music. This ability is what brought in so many BLINKS

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Sanjana from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnies,

I am Sanjana Kembhavi from India. I am 17 years old. I can't explain how much I love each one of you. Blackpink has really been a wonderful revolution in my life. I was introduced to Kpop particularly to THE GREAT BLACKPINK by one of my friends. The first song that I listened to was STAY and it hit me hard. I was into tears and I wanted to know all about these beautiful and hardworking girls. I started my research and in no time I became a devoted BLINK. Dear Lisa Eonnie aka LILI, I know it's hard to leave your home-town and live in a different country without even knowing the language they speak just to fulfill your dream. But the way you never gave up, always worked hard and fought for your passion is commendable. Today you are the ace of K-pop. Your dancing and rapping skills are extraordinary. Dear Jennie Eonnie aka our BABY JENDUKIE, you are the sweetest of all. Your charm, swag, Fashion sense and rapping skills are amazing. Dear Rosé Eonnie aka CHIPMUNK you literally have a voice of an angel which soothes the hearts of the listeners. And your foodie culture is just so cute. And yaa I too hate avocados. Dear Jisoo Eonnie aka our LITTLE JICHU , though you are the oldest ,you seem like the youngest to me. Your visuals omg they are heavenly. Your crackhead culture is very relatable to me. The way you have always held the group together like a strong backbone is appreciable. You guys totally deserve the position of THE BEST KPOP GIRL GROUP IN THE WORLD. I want to meet you so bad . I want to give a tight hug to each one of you to appreciate all your efforts and to assure you that you always have our ( BLINKS' ) back. Let the haters hate you and we BLINKS will spread love to you every second ️. I am eagerly waiting to attend your concerts and see you in INDIA. I already have been saving money for the tickets. Till then, stay strong, stay safe, be happy and gain more and more success my dear eonnies.

Saranghaeoyoo

From one of your biggest BLINKS,

SANJANA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

