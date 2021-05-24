Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK expresses her love for BLACKPINK’s Lisa; Wishes for her to always keep smiling

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Putu Ghosh from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

BLACKPINK’s Dance Machine Lisa is not just great at dancing, but she’s exceptionally well in her expressions too! Since her debut as a member in BLACKPINK in 2016, she has had great performance stages and shown her prowess on stage like no other. Born in Thailand, she moved to South Korea in 2011 and started her training. Before debuting in the now extremely popular girl group, she first appeared in Taeyang’s music video Ringa Linga, alongside other members of iKON and Winner as a background dancer.

iKON members and Lisa’s friendship runs deep and that was one of the reasons her latest collab stage with iKON on Mnet’s Kingdom had everyone gushing about them!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Putu Ghosh from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

To Lisa, my idol,

Annyeonghaseyo.

I want to tell you that you are doing very good. Well going. ️I'm your huge huge huge fan, Putu from India. I really want to meet you but unfortunately I can't because of the pandemic situation of Covid 19 in my country and because of the huge amount of money to travel to Seoul, South Korea. But, I'm thinking about you all day️. I've studied Korean language [still a beginner] if in case I ever met you. By the way, keep going. Keep a smile on your face all the time. A smile makes you more beautiful. Love you LISA.

And lots of love to the L Family.

From your fan,

Putu Ghosh

