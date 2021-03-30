Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK expresses how she can talk about BLACKPINK Jisoo’s talent 24x7

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Tanya from India dedicates her sweet letter to the talented BLACKPINK member, Jisoo. Read her letter below.

The oldest member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo has her fair share of fans swooning over her because of her incredible vocals. Currently filming her much-anticipated drama Snowdrop, she’s also the new global ambassador of fashion and beauty for Dior. She looks charming and ethereal in her cover photos - after all, she is the member of the biggest girl group in K-Pop right now. She definitely would!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Tanya from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

My name is Tanya and I am a blink from India who admires BLACKPINK from the bottom of my heart, but like everyone I have a bias that's Jisoo also known as Jisoo turtle rabbit kim. She's truly a beautiful human being inside out. I can really talk about her voice and visuals all day long but it's her 4d personality which made me connect and love her more than others. I wish to see more of her in future, and I am soo excited for her upcoming drama Snowdrop. Jisoo as Eun Young Cho will be a delight to watch, actress Jisoo will be in your area soon. I really wish to meet or just see Miss Korea aka Kim Jisoo in real life along with the other pinks. I pray and wish for Jisoo & blackpink's safety and success.

Love you Jisoo, Fighting!

