Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK gets inspired by BLACKPINK’s climate change video, Jisoo’s stage presence & more

The K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK continues to soar higher and higher. And with it, so do the members. The eldest in the group, Jisoo has been pretty busy with her upcoming debut show titled Snowdrop. The brand ambassador of Dior, there is nothing that the stunning singer can’t do - she’s now an actress, singer and a dancer! No wonder fans fall in love with her so easily!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Baishna from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnie,

This is Baishna Pattnaik from Odisha, India. Am a 15 years old teenager and I have been a BLINK for two years now. I love Jisoo Eonnie. Her mesmerising stage presence, deep and husky voice is enough to make my day! She knows exactly how to pour emotions into the songs. Our Pikachu jichu is the best! She slays in every look especially the red-haired Jisoo was an era!

Even you will be delighted to know Eonnie that after you have posted the video on climate change in your official YouTube channel, I have planted two seedlings in the vicinity. I have planned to plant trees every Christmas and my birthday. You are too inspiring. I love how strong you were even after facing so many difficulties in life and how caring you are towards the other members! And congrats to Rosé Eonnie for the new pet. Best wishes and lots of love to the new member Hank. All the best eonnie for your upcoming drama. Too excited for it!!! My love and best wishes to Jennie, Lisa and Rosé eonnie. Love you BLACKPINK.

Love

Baishna

India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

