Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK gushes that BLACKPINK's Lisa is their biggest treasure & wishes to see them live

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Firdosh from India dedicates a sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read the letter below.

If there is any group that synonyms with 'Girl Power' it is BLACKPINK! BLACKPINK pioneered the Korean wave in a big way internationally, and inspire a lot of young fans, especially young girls around the world. BLACKPINK's diamond maknae Lisa is a fantastic dancer, rapper and an incredible role model to BLINKS worldwide. Her journey from cracking YG Entertainment's auditions and debuting as their first foreign idol is nothing short of inspiring.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Firdosh from India for BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read the letter below.

Annyeonghaseyo Eonni,

I want to start my letter by expressing Saranghae Eonni. I'm Firdosh, one of your many BLINKS from India. Oh God, I still cannot believe that I am writing my first letter to my dear Lisa Eonni. May God bless you Eonni, I just want to confess that I'm one of your biggest fans. Lisa Eonni, you are the most kind-hearted and lovable person I have come across. I have been listening to K-pop since March 2019 and my first song was BLACKPINK's Kill This Love. I fell in love with BLACKPINK at very first sight. I just can't tell you how much I love BLACKPINK especially Lisa Eonni. One of the biggest treasures of my life is BLACKPINK. Omo, I just want to meet you in person once in my life. I just hope to earn a lot of money, so that I can visit South Korea and I'll definitely meet you there. Attending your concert is one of my biggest dream ever. May God bless you all with a lot of love and happiness. Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo Eonni, I just want to convey that we BLINKS will always support you, no matter what. You all are very beautiful and lovely. I hope we have a concert here in Mumbai India and even if that doesn't happen, I will fly to attend your concert in South Korea, no matter what it takes. All the best Eonni

Saranghae Eonni

Forever BLINK

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A BLINK from India says all of BLACKPINK’s music is in her morning music therapy playlist

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our Instagram page Hallyutalk as well.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×