Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK has loved BLACKPINK from the first moment she came across their music

BLACKPINK is a world-renowned K-Pop girl group and their success is truly off the charts! They shine as individuals and as a group, which makes them a signature YG group. They truly own ‘girl crush’ concept and their confident personas have been inspiring many girls across the world to be themselves.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Fizza Safiya from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonni - I am a thirteen year old girl from India who love you all sooo much.Jisoo:you are drop dead gorgeous and I am very happy for your upcoming drama snowdrop.Rose:Your voice sounds like it's coming from an angel.Your voice is so beautiful nobody can compare your voice.Lisa:Your dance is something I have never seen before.You are super cute at times and mostly you are so sweet.Jennie:You are my bias and that's why I saved you for last.You are beautiful and your fashion sense is great .You are very talented as you can rap,sing and dance.You have a great sportsmanship.

I had always loved Blackpink from the moment I had heard your songs and your reality shows.You guys are the best.

Hope you all are staying safe

