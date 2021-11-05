Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK ‘has no words to display her love and adoration’ for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK are known to be a unique group as the group consists of 4 girls from different walks of life, personality and responsibilities. Jisoo is considered the unofficial leader by the fans as the group has no official leader but since Jisoo is the oldest and is also a very determined person. Jisoo debuted later than the average K-pop idol which allowed her to enjoy her younger years unlike her members who started training at a young age and missed out on many normal aspects of being a teenager. Jisoo fills in as their dependable ‘eonni’ and the rest of the members leave their worries and concerns with her. Many BLINKs, like the one today, feel the same.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Neha Sharma from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Unnie,

I have no words to display how much I adore and love you. You are my hope for survival. Whenever my days go bad, I remember your face and it automatically makes me hopeful. I love to sing and after seeing you how you worked so hard to pursue your dreams, I also started to take singing lessons. There are so many people who take their inspiration from you. I am going to support you no matter what. I am not a blink since the beginning but I am going to stay till the end. You are too precious to me. Take care of yourself and also of your 3 girls. I hope one day you really see how much precious you are to your blinks. I am a simple girl living in the simple and small city in this wide world but I know there are millions of girls like me who love you just the way I do. I feel like loving and stanning you was destiny.

By Neha from India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.