Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK praises BLACKPINK Jisoo’s courage, strength & caring nature

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Baishna Pattnaik from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Breaking barriers and soaring higher than before is synonymous with the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK. It’s four members, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosè make the world a better place by inspiring millions of young and old people to never lose heart. When it comes to Jisoo, she has also forayed into acting and is busy with the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop. She has been an MC and also participated in writing lyrics for their recent super hit song Lovesick Girls.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Baishna Pattnaik from India to BLACKPINK’ Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Jisoo Eonnie,

You are truly an angel. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Your deep husky voice is quite striking and mesmerising. I love how kind and caring you are towards the other members. I love how you are magnificently able to handle the media and how strong you remained even after facing many hardships. You truly are an inspiration to me and the entire fandom. I have learnt from you not to let things go just because they are tough. After you posted a video on climate change, I have decided to plant a tree on my every birthday and Christmas. Send my love to Jennie, Lisa and Rosè Eonnie. Love you all. Saranghae! Wish you all luck with your upcoming drama. Stay safe and healthy.

Love

Want to let out in words, your undying fondness for your favourite K-drama and K-pop stars? Email your open letter to: editorial@pinkvilla.com, mentioning your full name and country. The opportunity is open to readers from across the globe. Your letters may also feature on our official Instagram page Hallyutalk as well so don't forget to follow us there!

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Want to find more Blinks to share all your Blackpink obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×