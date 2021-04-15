Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK promises to always love and support BLACKPINK’s Jennie

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Lavender from India dedicates the sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Read her letter below.

If you type in ‘Jennie’ in Google, you’ll get to see the gorgeous photos of the very talented singer Jennie from the idol girl group of BLACKPINK. With just four members, Rose, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie, the girls are shattering records and making their mark in history with the speed of lightning. As much as the love they get, there are anti-fans waiting to hate on them too. But when they’ve got incredibly loyal fans, hate doesn’t stand a chance!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Lavender from India to the gorgeous Jennie from BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Jennie eonnie,

I've been a BLINK since 2019. I was in a really bad place that year, and Blackpink's music gave me the strength to live happily again. I'm so happy that I found you, Blackpink is arguably one of the best things that have happened to me. Your beautiful voice, amazing stage performances, and jaw-dropping fashion sense inspire me.

Jennie eonnie, no matter how many people send you hate, I want you to know that I will always love you and support you. I hope that you can keep a concert in India one day, just so that I can see you perform Solo and smile at us from stage.

Always keep shining eonnie.

사랑해

Lavender from India

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

Credits :News1Pinkvilla

