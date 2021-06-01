Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK quotes Lisa & Jennie to express love for BLACKPINK; Thanks them for all the smiles

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Haniya from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

It’s both difficult and easy to be a fan of one of the top girl groups. It’s difficult because it’s tough to meet them, and easy because of how smoothly they enter one’s lives and make them smile! It’s the same thing with BLACKPINK and BLINKs, which can be found anywhere in the world. In just five years, the four members, Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo have climbed up to the top of the ladder with their hard work and the love of their fans.

After Rosé’s solo debut album ‘R’, many BLINKs are waiting for their comeback and even wondering who the next member to go solo would be!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Haniya from India to the girl group BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear BLACKPINK,

I am Haniya from India. I became a BLINK a few months ago. After hearing your songs I wanted to become a singer. Not only a singer. I want to become like you one day. as a BLINK, I love you all and will love you forever.

I love your songs. I tried singing them but I don't know Korean. I started learning Korean to sing songs in Korean.

In one video I saw one thing that Jennie said that "WE ALL LOVE ME BECAUSE WE ARE BLINK" but the truth is we all love you because we want to be part of you and we love you because we love you.

And Lisa once said that "LOVE IT OR HATE IT, THIS IS ME AND THIS IS WHO I AM" I will always love her and she is who she is.

My bias is Lisa who I will love forever. Jisso unnie, Jennie unnie, Rosé unnie, and Lisa unnie.I will love you forever.

You all practiced together every day and made all your dreams come true and also made your BLINKS happy. Your smiles make me happy every day.

Stay home, stay safe.

Thanks for being the one who made me smile every day,

Love you,

Haniya (India)

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

