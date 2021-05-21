Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK recalls listening to BLACKPINK’s STAY during her tough times helped her calm down

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Anweshaa Singh from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

There’s no denying that BLACKPINK is currently the biggest girl group out there. Just four members amping up the heat with either their solo tracks or group performances, their popularity soars higher day by day. They keep on winning awards, breaking records, holding interviews, having incredible photoshoots, vlogging their day and so much more. And their fandom BLINKs stay right beside them to support and encourage them.

Recently, Rose graced the June issue cover of Elle Korea and Lisa made a spectacular entry on Mnet’s Kingdom, making fans fall for them harder than they ever could. With their fun personalities and a big heart that loves BLINKs, they inspire millions of people across the world.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Anweshaa singh from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

Dear Jisoo Eonni, Jennie Eonni, Lisa Eonnie and Rosé Eonnie,

I am Anweshaa Singh from Delhi, India. I am a forever BLINK. I couldn't be prouder to be a fan of yours. You achieved so much! Won awards, broke records, released new songs, appeared on variety shows, made new friends and so much more! How amazing is that? I can't even express how proud I am of you all.

I remember how I got scared and always listened to ‘STAY’ when my Father had the symptoms of Covid. (Don't worry, the report was negative.) That song really helped me to calm down my mind. I will always be grateful that THERE IS BLACKPINK TO CALM ME. You are the ones who brought a smile on my face every time I think of you. Thank you for working hard and entertaining us!

STAY HEALTHY AND STAY HAPPY.

LOVE FROM INDIAN BLINKS.

