Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK reveals she gets 'emotional' every time she listens to BLACKPINK's You Never Know

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Arya from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below.

It would be an understatement to say that BLACKPINK is indeed lighting up the K-pop scene with their enthralling tunes, impressive performance quality and the charming personalities of its unique four members - Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie. In a short span of a few years with millions and millions of BLINKS' loyal support, the talented quartet has taken over the music charts across the globe with their debut studio album BLACKPINK - The Album being all the proof one needs.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Arya from India to BLACKPINK. Read her letter below:

Dear BLACKPINK,

It was around late 2018, I discovered you guys on YouTube. It is just amazing how you guys immediately caught my attention with your visuals and catchy music. You guys introduced me to Kpop & It is the best thing that happened in my life.

I love each one of you equally. All of you are beautiful, talented, humble and most importantly a source of happiness to all the BLINKS. I just wish I could see you in real life. I wish I had the experience of attending your concert!! Your music is my jam.

I might not have any of your merch, but I will always be showering you all with love and cheering you guys. I still get emotional every time I listen to ’You Never Know’ because it reminds me that, when I will grow up, BLACKPINK will settle down and stop their idol activities. You guys have gone through a lot & so have the BLINKS. Let’s promise each other that we will keep working hard in life and fight back against the haters.

I heard that you might comeback later this year and I will be supporting you guys. Lisa’s solo and Jisoo’s drama is also coming yay!! (DANCES IN UNCONTROLLABLE HAPPINESS).

Please Come to India!! ;)

Stay safe and healthy.

I love you

- Arya

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

