Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK says that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the ‘best thing ever to happen in K Pop’

BLACKPINK are known to be a unique group as the group consists of 4 girls from different walks of life, personality and responsibilities. Jisoo is considered the unofficial leader by the fans as the group has no official leader but since Jisoo is the oldest and is also a very determined person. Jisoo debuted later than the average K-pop idol which allowed her to enjoy her younger years unlike her members who started training at a young age and missed out on many normal aspects of being a teenager. Jisoo fills in as their dependable ‘eonni’ and the rest of the members leave their worries and concerns with her. Many BLINKs, like the one today, feel the same.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Rajashree from India to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Read her letter below.

Dear Jisoo unnie,

It hasn't been much long since I became a BLINK. Jisoo unnie, you're the best thing ever to happen in kpop. Your clumsy, funny and kind personality draws me towards you. My love doesn't expire, you're my lifeline Jisoo. Do you know what the world means to me? I feel blessed and I just want to thank you for bringing happiness into my life. And I really want to thank you for existing. You're my home, you're my safe place. Stay happy Jisoo-ah, cause your smile really matters to me.

Saranghae unnie

