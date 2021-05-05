Dear Eonni: An Indian BLINK says BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s voice is a stress buster for her

In the latest edition of Dear Eonni, Priyanshi Rathore from India dedicates her sweet letter to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Member of the girl group BLACKPINK, Lisa is not just a dancer, but a rapper and a dance teacher too! What makes her the most lovable is her duality - how her personality is all adorable and goofy but the moment she goes on stage, she changes into a confident, sassy woman. Watching her performance videos and behind-the-scenes clips give fans an insight into the life of Lisa and a side to her that is hardly seen - the entertainer Lisa!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Eonni series has been penned by Priyanshi Rathore from India to BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Read her letter below.

Dear Eonnie,

I am Priyanshi Rathore from India. I am a Blink. I really love you LALISA MANOBAN (Lisa). Dear Lisa you are role model. I first heard you song when I was 10 and now I am 13. It was Whistle, your debut song. It's my all time favorite song. I really appreciate your efforts you did to become a member of BLACKPINK. I watched the documentary BLACKPINK : Light Up The Sky and it made me really emotional. It made attracted towards you. After seeing the efforts you did. I also want to be a kpop artist like you. Your raps start my day and your dance moves end my day. Whole day I keep listening to your songs and I keep watching you dancing on the stage confidently. At least once in my lifetime I will attend your concert and see you in front of me. I daily practice the steps you do in your MVs so that I can be like you. I really want to be like you. I really like the bond between you and the BLACKPINK members. Your voice is like stress relief. I really love your dresses may they be the casuals or fancy. I know that it is very hard for this letter to reach you but I still have hope. But if you ever get this letter always remember that may you get replaced by the younger generation you will always have special place in my heart, the place that no one take other than you Lisa. I just wanted to say that there are fans in India as well so never feel that you don't have any fans in India.

STAY STRONG

STAY HEALTHY STAY HAPPY

STAY TOGETHER LOVE FROM INDIA

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

